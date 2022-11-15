US plates in coil exports down 37.8 percent in September

Tuesday, 15 November 2022 21:36:09 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of plates in coil totaled 29,240 mt in September 2022, down 37.8 percent from August and down 28.3 percent from September 2021. By value, plates in coil exports totaled $31.2 million in September, compared to $44.8 million in the previous month and $49.6 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most plates in coil to Mexico in September with 18,814 mt, compared to 32,449 mt in August and 29,665 mt in September 2021. Other top destinations included Canada, with 9,992 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US plates in coil exports in September.