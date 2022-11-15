﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US plates in coil exports down 37.8 percent in September

Tuesday, 15 November 2022 21:36:09 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of plates in coil totaled 29,240 mt in September 2022, down 37.8 percent from August and down 28.3 percent from September 2021. By value, plates in coil exports totaled $31.2 million in September, compared to $44.8 million in the previous month and $49.6 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most plates in coil to Mexico in September with 18,814 mt, compared to 32,449 mt in August and 29,665 mt in September 2021. Other top destinations included Canada, with 9,992 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US plates in coil exports in September.


Tags: Plate Flats US North America Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Ex-China steel plate offers edge up, no rise in tradable levels yet

14 Nov | Flats and Slab

NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices down 2.1 percent in early November

14 Nov | Steel News

Stocks of main finished steel products in China down 6.6% in early Nov

14 Nov | Steel News

MOC: Average steel prices in China down slightly on Oct 31-Nov 6

14 Nov | Steel News

US domestic plate prices hold neutral for the 5th straight week

11 Nov | Flats and Slab

Brazilian plate exports decline in October

11 Nov | Steel News

US cut-length plate exports down 8.3 percent in September

10 Nov | Steel News

Steel plate prices keep sliding in Turkey in negative market

10 Nov | Flats and Slab

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 45

10 Nov | Flats and Slab

US plates in coil imports down 28.4 percent in September

07 Nov | Steel News