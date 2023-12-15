﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US plates in coil exports down 32.7 percent in October

Friday, 15 December 2023 22:44:23 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of plates in coil totaled 23,018 mt in October 2023, down 32.7 percent from September and down 17.0 percent from October 2022. By value, plates in coil exports totaled $23.2 million in October, compared to $35.8 million in the previous month and $29.9 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most plates in coil to Mexico in October with 14,739 mt, compared to 22,691 mt in September and 20,588 mt in October 2022. Other top destinations included Canada, with 8,078 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US plates in coil exports in October.


Tags: Plate Flats US North America Trading Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

US issues final results of AD reviews on cut-to-length plate from S. Korea and Belgium

15 Dec | Steel News

Stocks of main finished steel products in China down 2.4% in early December

15 Dec | Steel News

Plate spot market prices in the US

14 Dec | Flats and Slab

Import and domestic plate prices in Turkey stabilize, demand moderate

14 Dec | Flats and Slab

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 50, 2023

14 Dec | Flats and Slab

Brazilian heavy plate exports increase in November

13 Dec | Steel News

US cut-length plate exports up 2.1 percent in October

12 Dec | Steel News

Ex-China steel plate prices move sideways

11 Dec | Flats and Slab

Nippon Steel to supply low-carbon steel plate to STEELARIS

11 Dec | Steel News

Plate spot market prices in the US

07 Dec | Flats and Slab