US plates in coil exports down 32.7 percent in October

Friday, 15 December 2023 22:44:23 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of plates in coil totaled 23,018 mt in October 2023, down 32.7 percent from September and down 17.0 percent from October 2022. By value, plates in coil exports totaled $23.2 million in October, compared to $35.8 million in the previous month and $29.9 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most plates in coil to Mexico in October with 14,739 mt, compared to 22,691 mt in September and 20,588 mt in October 2022. Other top destinations included Canada, with 8,078 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US plates in coil exports in October.