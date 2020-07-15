US plates in coil exports down 22.3 percent in May

Wednesday, 15 July 2020 22:02:33 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of plates in coil totaled 19,048 mt in May 2020, down 22.3 percent from April and down 35.3 percent from May 2019 levels. By value, plates in coil exports totaled $14.4 million in May, compared to $19.3 million in the previous month and $20.6 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most plates in coil to Mexico in May with 12,759 mt, compared to 16,753 mt in April and 24,453 mt in May 2019. Other top destinations included Canada, with 5,508 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US plates in coil exports in May.