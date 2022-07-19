US plates in coil exports down 18.7 percent in May

﻿
According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of plates in coil totaled 38,803 mt in May 2022, down 25.8 percent from April and down 14.4 percent from May 2021. By value, plates in coil exports totaled $37.1 million in May, compared to $52.6 million in the previous month and $46.5 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most plates in coil to Mexico in May with 26,597 mt, compared to 39,548 mt in April and 39,061 mt in May 2021. Other top destinations included Canada, with 9,503 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US plates in coil exports in May.


