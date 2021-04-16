US plates in coil exports down 15.4 percent in February

Friday, 16 April 2021 19:48:29 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of plates in coil totaled 36,395 mt in February 2021, down 15.4 percent from January and down 6.9 percent from February 2020 levels. By value, plates in coil exports totaled $33.5 million in February, compared to $37.9 million in the previous month and $31.5 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most plates in coil to Mexico in February with 28,348 mt, compared to 32,265 mt in January and 30,482 mt in February 2020. Other top destinations included Canada, with 7,637 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US plates in coil exports in February.