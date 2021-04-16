﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US plates in coil exports down 15.4 percent in February

Friday, 16 April 2021 19:48:29 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of plates in coil totaled 36,395 mt in February 2021, down 15.4 percent from January and down 6.9 percent from February 2020 levels. By value, plates in coil exports totaled $33.5 million in February, compared to $37.9 million in the previous month and $31.5 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most plates in coil to Mexico in February with 28,348 mt, compared to 32,265 mt in January and 30,482 mt in February 2020. Other top destinations included Canada, with 7,637 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US plates in coil exports in February.


Tags: trading  imp/exp statistics  North America  plate  USA  flats  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

15  Apr

US CRC exports up 27.8 percent in February
13  Apr

US cut-length plate exports down 11.7 percent in February
09  Apr

US plates in coil imports up 1.5 percent in February
06  Apr

US HRC imports up 64.3 percent in February
22  Mar

US cut-length plate imports up 10.1 percent in January