US plates in coil exports down 10.8 percent in March

Thursday, 12 May 2022 19:48:37 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of plates in coil totaled 36,867 mt in March 2022, down 10.8 percent from February and down 9.9 percent from March 2021. By value, plates in coil exports totaled $45.2 million in March, compared to $45.9 million in the previous month and $43.2 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most plates in coil to Mexico in March with 26,583 mt, compared to 33,113 mt in February and 32,619 mt in March 2021. Other top destinations included Canada, with 10,003 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US plates in coil exports in March.


