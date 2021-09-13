US OCTG imports up 5.4 percent in July

Monday, 13 September 2021 19:45:25 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of oil country tubular goods (OCTG) totaled 162,375 mt in July 2021, up 5.4 percent from June and up 168.8 percent from July 2020 levels. By value, OCTG imports totaled $198.5 million in July 2021, compared to $162.5 million in June and $53.1 million in July 2020.

The US imported the most OCTG from Korea in July, with 52,697 mt, compared to 49,494 mt in June and 35,066 mt in July 2020. Other top sources of imported OCTG in July include Mexico, with 30,509 mt; Argentina, with 21,717 mt; Russia, with 15,162 mt; and Canada, with 11,597 mt.