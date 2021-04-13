US OCTG imports up 5.3 percent in February

Tuesday, 13 April 2021 19:29:45 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of oil country tubular goods (OCTG) totaled 77,947 mt in February 2021, up 5.3 percent from January and up 3.8 percent from February 2020 levels. By value, OCTG imports totaled $74.3 million in February 2021, compared to $73.3 million in January and $82.6 million in February 2020.

The US imported the most OCTG from Korea in February, with 37,778 mt, compared to 10,455 mt in January and 5,112 mt in February 2020. Other top sources of imported OCTG in February include Mexico, with 13,438 mt; Argentina, with 11.485 mt; Austria, with 5,681 mt; and Canada, with 5,077 mt.