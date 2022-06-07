﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US OCTG imports up 4.9 percent in April

Tuesday, 07 June 2022 19:54:15 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of oil country tubular goods (OCTG) totaled 204,662 mt in April 2022, up 4.9 percent from March and up 88.3 percent from April 2021 levels. By value, OCTG imports totaled $361.8 million in April 2022, compared to $315.1 million in March and $117.0 million in April 2021.

The US imported the most OCTG from South Korea in April, with 67,693 mt, compared to 40,675 mt in March and 30,016 mt in April 2021. Other top sources of imported OCTG in April include Mexico, with 27,872 mt; Brazil, with 16,525 mt; Taiwan, with 15,704 mt; and Canada, with 14,139 mt.


Tags: Tubing  Pipe Tubular USA North America Trading Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

US structural pipe and tube exports up 33.6 percent in March

18 May | Steel News

US structural pipe and tube imports up 50.8 percent in March

17 May | Steel News

US structural pipe and tube exports up 9.6 percent in February

22 Apr | Steel News

US structural pipe and tube imports up 5.9 percent in February

19 Apr | Steel News

US structural pipe and tube exports up 27.9 percent in January

24 Mar | Steel News

US domestic energy pipe prices “largely unknown” as producers reassess the market

10 Mar | Tube and Pipe

US ITC votes to continue AD/CVD on rectangular pipe and tube from Turkey, Korea and Mexico

04 Mar | Steel News

US OCTG exports down 11.0 percent in December

28 Feb | Steel News

US structural pipe and tube exports up 7.9 percent in December

23 Feb | Steel News

US structural pipe and tube imports down 11.5 percent in December

18 Feb | Steel News