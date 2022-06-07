US OCTG imports up 4.9 percent in April

Tuesday, 07 June 2022 19:54:15 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of oil country tubular goods (OCTG) totaled 204,662 mt in April 2022, up 4.9 percent from March and up 88.3 percent from April 2021 levels. By value, OCTG imports totaled $361.8 million in April 2022, compared to $315.1 million in March and $117.0 million in April 2021.

The US imported the most OCTG from South Korea in April, with 67,693 mt, compared to 40,675 mt in March and 30,016 mt in April 2021. Other top sources of imported OCTG in April include Mexico, with 27,872 mt; Brazil, with 16,525 mt; Taiwan, with 15,704 mt; and Canada, with 14,139 mt.