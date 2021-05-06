﻿
US OCTG imports up 48.2 percent in March

Thursday, 06 May 2021 20:03:02 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of oil country tubular goods (OCTG) totaled 115,514 mt in March 2021, up 48.2 percent from February but down 33.9 percent from March 2020 levels. By value, OCTG imports totaled $104.0 million in March 2021, compared to $74.3 million in February and $155.4 million in March 2020.

The US imported the most OCTG from Korea in March, with 44,277 mt, compared to 37,778 mt in February and 54,338 mt in March 2020. Other top sources of imported OCTG in March include Korea, with 22,531 mt; Russia, with 14,899 mt; Argentina, with 11,323 mt; and Brazil, with 5,488 mt.


