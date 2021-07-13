﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US OCTG imports up 4.4 percent in May

Tuesday, 13 July 2021 19:59:37 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of oil country tubular goods (OCTG) totaled 113,497 mt in May 2021, up 4.4 percent from April but down 23.8 percent from May 2020 levels. By value, OCTG imports totaled $125.3 million in May 2021, compared to $117.0 million in April and $145.3 million in May 2020.

The US imported the most OCTG from Mexico in May, with 26,184 mt, compared to 19,277 mt in April and 12,710 mt in May 2020. Other top sources of imported OCTG in May include Korea, with 25,862 mt; Russia, with 14,230 mt; Canada, with 10,253 mt; and Argentina, with 10,010 mt.


Tags: tubular  trading  USA  tubing   pipe  North America  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

01  Jul

US mechanical tubing exports down 18.3 percent in April
25  Jun

US OCTG exports down 10.6 percent in April
22  Jun

US structural pipe and tube exports down 14.1 percent in April
17  Jun

US structural pipe and tube imports up 2.4 percent in April
16  Jun

US mechanical tubing imports down 7.1 percent in April