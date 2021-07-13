US OCTG imports up 4.4 percent in May

Tuesday, 13 July 2021 19:59:37 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of oil country tubular goods (OCTG) totaled 113,497 mt in May 2021, up 4.4 percent from April but down 23.8 percent from May 2020 levels. By value, OCTG imports totaled $125.3 million in May 2021, compared to $117.0 million in April and $145.3 million in May 2020.

The US imported the most OCTG from Mexico in May, with 26,184 mt, compared to 19,277 mt in April and 12,710 mt in May 2020. Other top sources of imported OCTG in May include Korea, with 25,862 mt; Russia, with 14,230 mt; Canada, with 10,253 mt; and Argentina, with 10,010 mt.