US OCTG imports up 36.5 percent in November

Friday, 13 January 2023 20:21:15 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of oil country tubular goods (OCTG) totaled 232,257 mt in November 2022, up 36.5 percent from October and up 22.9 percent from November 2021 levels. By value, OCTG imports totaled $434.2 million in November 2022, compared to $342.2 million in October and $251.5 million in November 2021.

The US imported the most OCTG from Ukraine in November, with 31,663 mt, compared to 11,540 mt in October and 22,549 mt in November 2021. Other top sources of imported OCTG in November include Saudi Arabia, with 28,863 mt; Japan, with 19,299 mt; Taiwan, with 19,139 mt; and Mexico, with 11,937 mt.