US OCTG imports up 34.8 percent in June

Thursday, 05 August 2021 19:03:08 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of oil country tubular goods (OCTG) totaled 153,027 mt in June 2021, up 34.8 percent from May and up 57.7 percent from June 2020. By value, OCTG imports totaled $161.3 million in June 2021, compared to $125.3 million in May and $80.6 million in June 2020.

The US imported the most OCTG from Korea in June, with 48,647 mt, compared to 25,862 mt in May and 27,954 mt in June 2020. Other top sources of imported OCTG in June include Mexico, with 18,493 mt; Russia, with 16,028 mt; Brazil, with 12,999 mt; and Argentina, with 10,929 mt.