﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US OCTG imports up 28.1 percent in December

Wednesday, 08 February 2023 23:58:35 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of oil country tubular goods (OCTG) totaled 235,639 mt in December 2022, up 28.1 percent from November and up 53.5 percent from December 2021 levels. By value, OCTG imports totaled $595.3 million in December 2022, compared to $434.2 million in November and $300.1 million in December 2021.

The US imported the most OCTG from South Korea in December, with 43,518 mt, compared to 14,650 mt in November and 65,731 mt in December 2021. Other top sources of imported OCTG in December include Taiwan, with 30,169 mt; Mexico, with 27,272 mt; Austria, with 19,323 mt; and India, with 16,233 mt.


Tags: Pipe Tubing Tubular US North America Trading Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

US structural pipe and tube imports down 8.6 percent in November

26 Jan | Steel News

US structural pipe and tube exports down 10.7 percent in November

23 Jan | Steel News

US structural pipe and tube imports down 17.4 percent in October

20 Dec | Steel News

US structural pipe and tube exports down 7.3 percent in September

28 Nov | Steel News

US structural pipe and tube imports up 24.7 percent in September

23 Nov | Steel News

US structural pipe and tube exports up 7.3 percent in August

20 Oct | Steel News

US structural pipe and tube imports down 2.5 percent in August

19 Oct | Steel News

Zekelman to close California steel conduit plant, blames imports

05 Oct | Steel News

US structural pipe and tube exports down 2.8 percent in July

23 Sep | Steel News

Zekelman to start construction on new steel tube galvanizing plant in December

20 Sep | Steel News