US OCTG imports up 28.1 percent in December

Wednesday, 08 February 2023 23:58:35 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of oil country tubular goods (OCTG) totaled 235,639 mt in December 2022, up 28.1 percent from November and up 53.5 percent from December 2021 levels. By value, OCTG imports totaled $595.3 million in December 2022, compared to $434.2 million in November and $300.1 million in December 2021.

The US imported the most OCTG from South Korea in December, with 43,518 mt, compared to 14,650 mt in November and 65,731 mt in December 2021. Other top sources of imported OCTG in December include Taiwan, with 30,169 mt; Mexico, with 27,272 mt; Austria, with 19,323 mt; and India, with 16,233 mt.