US OCTG imports up 26.8 percent in March

Friday, 06 May 2022 20:11:24 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of oil country tubular goods (OCTG) totaled 195,059 mt in March 2022, up 26.8 percent from February and up 68.9 percent from March 2021 levels. By value, OCTG imports totaled $315.1 million in March 2022, compared to $266.9 million in February and $104.0 million in March 2021.

The US imported the most OCTG from South Korea in March, with 40,675 mt, compared to 44,255 mt in February and 44,277 mt in March 2021. Other top sources of imported OCTG in March include Mexico, with 27,197 mt; Russia, with 25,187 mt; Argentina, with 22,709 mt; and Taiwan, with 14,446 mt.


