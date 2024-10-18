 |  Login 
US OCTG imports up 25.8 percent in August from July

Friday, 18 October 2024 00:19:55 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of oil country tubular goods (OCTG) totaled 125,295 mt in August this year, up 25.8 percent from July and down 7.8 percent year on year. By value, OCTG imports totaled $165.2 million in August, compared to $142.8 million in July and $269.8 million in the same month in 2023.

The US imported the most OCTG from South Korea in August, with 55,725 mt, compared to 16,320 mt in July and 39,686 mt in August last year. Other top sources of imported OCTG in August include Canada with 13,360 mt, Vietnam with 11,143 mt, Taiwan with 10,890 mt, and Austria with 6,948 mt.


