US OCTG imports up 21.7 percent in July

Thursday, 08 September 2022 20:41:31 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of oil country tubular goods (OCTG) totaled 233,626 mt in July 2022, up 21.7 percent from June and up 45.9 percent from July 2021 levels. By value, OCTG imports totaled $424.4 million in July 2022, compared to $321.6 million in June and $195.9 million in July 2021.

The US imported the most OCTG from South Korea in July, with 58,854 mt, compared to 40,434 mt in June and 52,697 mt in July 2021. Other top sources of imported OCTG in July include Turkey, with 20,021 mt; Taiwan, with 18,672 mt; Mexico, with 12,587 mt; and Thailand, with 12,394 mt.