﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US OCTG imports up 21.7 percent in July

Thursday, 08 September 2022 20:41:31 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of oil country tubular goods (OCTG) totaled 233,626 mt in July 2022, up 21.7 percent from June and up 45.9 percent from July 2021 levels. By value, OCTG imports totaled $424.4 million in July 2022, compared to $321.6 million in June and $195.9 million in July 2021.

The US imported the most OCTG from South Korea in July, with 58,854 mt, compared to 40,434 mt in June and 52,697 mt in July 2021. Other top sources of imported OCTG in July include Turkey, with 20,021 mt; Taiwan, with 18,672 mt; Mexico, with 12,587 mt; and Thailand, with 12,394 mt.


Tags: Pipe Tubular US North America Trading Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Turkish hollow section prices rise further despite lack of trade

08 Sep | Tube and Pipe

France’s steel product import value up 54 percent in January-June

08 Sep | Steel News

France’s steel product export value up 49.3 percent in January-June

08 Sep | Steel News

Chinese steel pipe export offer prices move down

07 Sep | Tube and Pipe

MOC: Average steel prices in China edge down slightly on August 22-28

05 Sep | Steel News

NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices down 1.2 percent in late August

05 Sep | Steel News

US rig count drops while Canadian count rises week-on-week

02 Sep | Steel News

Local Chinese steel pipe prices indicate further slight softening

02 Sep | Tube and Pipe

US issues preliminary results of AD review on heavy walled rectangular pipes from S. Korea

02 Sep | Steel News

Chinese steel pipe export offer prices move sideways

31 Aug | Tube and Pipe