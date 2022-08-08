US OCTG imports up 1.7 percent in June

Monday, 08 August 2022 19:44:05 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of oil country tubular goods (OCTG) totaled 191,902 mt in June 2022, up 1.7 percent from May and up 24.6 percent from June 2021 levels. By value, OCTG imports totaled $321.6 million in June 2022, compared to $321.4 million in May and $162.5 million in June 2021.

The US imported the most OCTG from Saudi Arabia in June, with 31,646 mt, compared to zero tonnage in May and June 2021. Other top sources of imported OCTG in June include Canada, with 30,434 mt; Taiwan, with 26,869 mt; Austria, with 15,415 mt; and Greece, with 14,571 mt.