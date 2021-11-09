US OCTG imports up 105.6 percent in September

Tuesday, 09 November 2021 22:28:08 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of oil country tubular goods (OCTG) totaled 219,405 mt in September 2021, up 105.6 percent from August and up 960.8 percent from September 2020 levels. By value, OCTG imports totaled $273.3 million in September 2021, compared to $124.1 million in August and $25.6 million in September 2020.

The US imported the most OCTG from Korea in September, with 70,452 mt, compared to 8,153 mt in August and 3,096 mt in September 2020. Other top sources of imported OCTG in September include Mexico, with 43,977 mt; Thailand, with 19,145 mt; Ukraine, with 17,662 mt; and Saudi Arabia, with 17,648 mt.