US OCTG imports surge up 143.6 percent in October

Wednesday, 09 December 2020 21:53:54 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of oil country tubular goods (OCTG) totaled 50,380 mt in October 2020, surging up 143.6 percent from September but down 53.2 percent from October 2019 levels. By value, OCTG imports totaled $49.6 million in October 2020, compared to $25.6 million in the previous month and $114.4 million in the same month last year.

The US imported the most OCTG from Korea in October, with 22,763 mt, compared to 3,096 mt in September and 19,880 mt in October 2019. Other top sources of imported OCTG in October include Mexico, with 7,529 mt; Saudi Arabia, with 5,206 mt; Austria, with 4,206 mt; and Canada, with 3,217 mt.


