US OCTG imports down 9.9 percent in May

Thursday, 14 July 2022 18:03:12 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of oil country tubular goods (OCTG) totaled 184,317 mt in May 2022, down 9.9 percent from April but up 62.4 percent from May 2021 levels. By value, OCTG imports totaled $315.5 million in May 2022, compared to $361.8 million in April and $125.3 million in May 2021.

The US imported the most OCTG from South Korea in May, with 47,176 mt, compared to 67,693 mt in April and 25,862 mt in May 2021. Other top sources of imported OCTG in May include Austria, with 23,286 mt; Russia, with 17,789 mt; Taiwan, with 14,955 mt; and Canada, with 14,456 mt.