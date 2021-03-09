US OCTG imports down 9.9 percent in January

Tuesday, 09 March 2021 21:13:42 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of oil country tubular goods (OCTG) totaled 74,003 mt in January 2021, down 9.9 percent from December and down 35.4 percent from January 2020 levels. By value, OCTG imports totaled $73.3 million in January 2021, compared to $75.3 million in the previous month and $133.4 million in the same month last year.

The US imported the most OCTG from Mexico in January, with 18,203 mt, compared to 19,690 mt in December and 23,811 mt in January 2020. Other top sources of imported OCTG in January include Korea, with 10,455 mt; Austria, with 9,125 mt; Argentina, with 7,141 mt; and Russia, with 7,090 mt.