US OCTG imports down 6.7 percent in October

Friday, 09 December 2022 21:09:43 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of oil country tubular goods (OCTG) totaled 170,202 mt in October 2022, down 6.7 percent from September but up 16.3 percent from October 2021 levels. By value, OCTG imports totaled $342.2 million in October 2022, compared to $346.0 million in September and $205.5 million in October 2021.

The US imported the most OCTG from South Korea in October, with 35,279 mt, compared to 44,542 mt in September and 37,282 mt in October 2021. Other top sources of imported OCTG in October include Canada, with 16,458 mt; Taiwan, with 11,995 mt; Ukraine, with 11,541 mt; and Mexico, with 11,209 mt.