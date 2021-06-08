﻿
US OCTG imports down 5.9 percent in April

Tuesday, 08 June 2021 19:33:08 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of oil country tubular goods (OCTG) totaled 108,691 mt in April 2021, down 5.9 percent from March but up 31.1 percent from April 2020 levels. By value, OCTG imports totaled $117.0 million in April 2021, compared to $104.0 million in March and $85.8 million in April 2020.

The US imported the most OCTG from Korea in April, with 30,016 mt, compared to 44,277 mt in March and 8,842 mt in April 2020. Other top sources of imported OCTG in April include Argentina, with 22,607 mt; Mexico, with 19,277 mt; Austria, with 13,233 mt; and Canada, with 7,564 mt.


