US OCTG imports down 49.6 percent in September

Monday, 09 November 2020 23:18:20 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of oil country tubular goods (OCTG) totaled 20,683 mt in September 2020, down 49.6 percent from August and down 84.4 percent from September 2019 levels. By value, OCTG imports totaled $25.6 million in September 2020, compared to $36.6 million in the previous month and $146.8 million in the same month last year.

The US imported the most OCTG from Mexico in September, with 8,254 mt, compared to 6,637 mt in August and 10,711 mt in September 2019. Other top sources of imported OCTG in September include Korea, with 3,096 mt; Canada, with 2,192 mt; Austria, with 1,941 mt; and Taiwan, with 1,921 mt.