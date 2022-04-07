US OCTG imports down 4.6 percent in February

Thursday, 07 April 2022 20:12:30 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of oil country tubular goods (OCTG) totaled 153,884 mt in February 2022, down 4.6 percent from January but up 97.4 percent from February 2021 levels. By value, OCTG imports totaled $266.9 million in February 2022, compared to $248.8 million in January and $74.3 million in February 2021.

The US imported the most OCTG from Korea in February, with 44,255 mt, compared to 20,158 mt in January and 37,778 in February 2021. Other top sources of imported OCTG in February include Mexico, with 18,832 mt; Austria, with 18,430 mt; Taiwan, with 13,267 mt; and Russia, with 9,961 mt.