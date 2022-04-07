﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US OCTG imports down 4.6 percent in February

Thursday, 07 April 2022 20:12:30 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of oil country tubular goods (OCTG) totaled 153,884 mt in February 2022, down 4.6 percent from January but up 97.4 percent from February 2021 levels. By value, OCTG imports totaled $266.9 million in February 2022, compared to $248.8 million in January and $74.3 million in February 2021.

The US imported the most OCTG from Korea in February, with 44,255 mt, compared to 20,158 mt in January and 37,778 in February 2021. Other top sources of imported OCTG in February include Mexico, with 18,832 mt; Austria, with 18,430 mt; Taiwan, with 13,267 mt; and Russia, with 9,961 mt.


Tags: pipe tubular USA North America trading imp/exp statistics 

Similar articles

29 Mar

US OCTG exports up 20.5 percent in January
24 Mar

US structural pipe and tube exports up 27.9 percent in January
14 Mar

US standard pipe imports down 0.4 percent in January
11 Mar

US line pipe imports down 41.2 percent in January
10 Mar

US OCTG imports down 16.8 percent in January
28 Feb

US OCTG exports down 11.0 percent in December
23 Feb

US structural pipe and tube exports up 7.9 percent in December
18 Feb

US structural pipe and tube imports down 11.5 percent in December
11 Feb

US standard pipe imports up 28.9 percent in December
10 Feb

US line pipe imports up 40.7 percent in December