US OCTG imports down 37.7 percent in June

Thursday, 30 July 2020 20:01:33 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of oil country tubular goods (OCTG) totaled 92,757 mt in June 2020, down 37.7 percent from May and down 47.9 percent from June 2019 levels. By value, OCTG imports totaled $77.8 million in June 2020, compared to $145.3 million in the previous month and $196.4 million in the same month last year.

The US imported the most OCTG from Korea in June, with 27,954 mt, compared to 48,553 mt in May and 11,742 mt in June 2019. Other top sources of imported OCTG in June include Taiwan, with 19,529 mt; Mexico, with 11,996 mt; Russia, with 7,019 mt; and Vietnam, with 4,152 mt.