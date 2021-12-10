US OCTG imports down 32.1 percent in October

Friday, 10 December 2021 20:31:50 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of oil country tubular goods (OCTG) totaled 149,013 mt in October 2021, down 32.1 percent from September but up 195.8 percent from October 2020 levels. By value, OCTG imports totaled $205.6 million in October 2021, compared to $273.3 million in September and $49.6 million in October 2020.

The US imported the most OCTG from Korea in October, with 39,333 mt, compared to 70,452 mt in September and 22,763 mt in October 2020. Other top sources of imported OCTG in October include Mexico, with 30,297 mt; Russia, with 16,434 mt; Argentina, with 12,111 mt; and Brazil, with 10,469 mt.