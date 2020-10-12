﻿
US OCTG imports down 32.1 percent in August

Monday, 12 October 2020
       

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of oil country tubular goods (OCTG) totaled 41,010 mt in August 2020, down 32.1 percent from July and down 75.6 percent from August 2019 levels. By value, OCTG imports totaled $36.6 million in August 2020, compared to $53.1 million in the previous month and $178.5 million in the same month last year.

The US imported the most OCTG from Korea in August, with 14,641 mt, compared to 35,066 mt in July and 42,337 mt in August 2019. Other top sources of imported OCTG in August include Mexico, with 6,637 mt; Austria, with 4,851 mt; Canada, with 3,582 mt; and Thailand, with 2,584 mt.


