US OCTG imports down 22.7 percent in August

Monday, 10 October 2022 20:42:56 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of oil country tubular goods (OCTG) totaled 180,478 mt in August 2022, down 22.7 percent from July but up 67.9 percent from August 2021 levels. By value, OCTG imports totaled $321.3 million in August 2022, compared to $424.4 million in July and $124.1 million in August 2021.

The US imported the most OCTG from South Korea in August, with 28,606 mt, compared to 58,854 mt in July and 8,153 mt in August 2021. Other top sources of imported OCTG in August include Turkey, with 17,707 mt; Mexico, with 16,680 mt; Taiwan, with 16,505 mt; and Thailand, with 12,397 mt.


