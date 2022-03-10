﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US OCTG imports down 16.8 percent in January

Thursday, 10 March 2022 21:48:40 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of oil country tubular goods (OCTG) totaled 161,630 mt in January 2022, down 16.8 percent from December but up 118.0 percent from January 2021 levels. By value, OCTG imports totaled $248.8 million in January 2022, compared to $300.1 million in December and $73.3 million in January 2021.

The US imported the most OCTG from Mexico in January, with 32,947 mt, compared to 31,810 mt in December and 18,203 mt in January 2021. Other top sources of imported OCTG in January include Russia, with 20,836 mt; Korea, with 20,158 mt; Austria, with 13,871 mt; and Brazil, with 12,286 mt.


Tags: trading  imp/exp statistics  USA  North America  pipe  tubular  |  similar articles »

Most Recent Related Articles

28 Feb

US OCTG exports down 11.0 percent in December
23 Feb

US structural pipe and tube exports up 7.9 percent in December
18 Feb

US structural pipe and tube imports down 11.5 percent in December
11 Feb

US standard pipe imports up 28.9 percent in December
10 Feb

US line pipe imports up 40.7 percent in December