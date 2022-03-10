US OCTG imports down 16.8 percent in January

Thursday, 10 March 2022 21:48:40 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of oil country tubular goods (OCTG) totaled 161,630 mt in January 2022, down 16.8 percent from December but up 118.0 percent from January 2021 levels. By value, OCTG imports totaled $248.8 million in January 2022, compared to $300.1 million in December and $73.3 million in January 2021.

The US imported the most OCTG from Mexico in January, with 32,947 mt, compared to 31,810 mt in December and 18,203 mt in January 2021. Other top sources of imported OCTG in January include Russia, with 20,836 mt; Korea, with 20,158 mt; Austria, with 13,871 mt; and Brazil, with 12,286 mt.