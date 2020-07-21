﻿
English
US OCTG exports up 87.3 percent in May

Tuesday, 21 July 2020 19:44:35 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of oil country tubular goods (OCTG) totaled 7,504 mt in May 2020, up 87.3 percent from April but down 60.6 percent from May 2019 levels. By value, OCTG exports totaled $26.1 million in May, compared to $13.5 million in the previous month and $42.9 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most OCTG to Canada in May with 3,753 mt, compared to 1,443 mt in April and 9,608 mt in May 2019. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US OCTG exports in May.


