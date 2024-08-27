 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > US...

US OCTG exports up 4.7 percent in June from May

Tuesday, 27 August 2024 22:33:35 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of oil country tubular goods (OCTG) totaled 19,061 mt in June this year, up 4.7 percent from May and down 10.0 percent from June last year. By value, OCTG exports totaled $42.6 million in June, compared to $40.0 million in the previous month and $49.0 million in the same month last year.

The US shipped the most OCTG to Canada in June with 14,462 mt, compared to 14,536 mt in May and 15,178 mt in June last year. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US OCTG exports in June.


Tags: Pipe Tubular US North America Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

US standard pipe imports up 4.3 percent in June from May

27 Aug | Steel News

Canada to tackle rising Chinese steel imports with 25% additional tax

27 Aug | Steel News

Hyundai Steel and SeAH Steel collaborate on carbon-reduced plate and pipe

27 Aug | Steel News

US line pipe imports down 24.5 percent in June from May

26 Aug | Steel News

US OCTG imports down 26.8 percent in June from May

26 Aug | Steel News

US rig count decreases week-on-week while Canadian rig count increases

26 Aug | Steel News

Japanese crude steel output up 1.1 percent in July from June

26 Aug | Steel News

Turkish hollow section prices remain stable despite lack of trade

23 Aug | Tube and Pipe

Chinese steel pipe export offer prices move sideways amid rise in futures prices

21 Aug | Tube and Pipe

Turkey’s Erciyas Çelik Boru reports lower net profit for H1

21 Aug | Steel News