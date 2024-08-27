US OCTG exports up 4.7 percent in June from May

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of oil country tubular goods (OCTG) totaled 19,061 mt in June this year, up 4.7 percent from May and down 10.0 percent from June last year. By value, OCTG exports totaled $42.6 million in June, compared to $40.0 million in the previous month and $49.0 million in the same month last year.

The US shipped the most OCTG to Canada in June with 14,462 mt, compared to 14,536 mt in May and 15,178 mt in June last year. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US OCTG exports in June.