US OCTG exports up 43.9 percent in June

Tuesday, 25 August 2020 20:16:28 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of oil country tubular goods (OCTG) totaled 10,803 mt in June 2020, up 43.9 percent from May but down 31.5 percent from June 2019 levels. By value, OCTG exports totaled $18.9 million in June, compared to $26.1 million in the previous month and $28.9 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most OCTG to Canada in June with 5,427 mt, compared to 3,753 mt in May and 10,889 mt in June 2019. Other top destinations included Spain, with 1,767 mt; and Trinidad and Tobago, with 1,380 mt.