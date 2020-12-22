US OCTG exports up 43.1 percent in October

Tuesday, 22 December 2020 19:48:43 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of oil country tubular goods (OCTG) totaled 11,998 mt in October 2020, up 43.1 percent from September but down 38.7 percent from October 2019 levels. By value, OCTG exports totaled $24.8 million in October, compared to $15.7 million in the previous month and $65.3 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most OCTG to Canada in October with 6,572 mt, compared to 3,825 mt in September and 10,828 mt in October 2019. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US OCTG exports in October.