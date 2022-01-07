﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US OCTG exports up 39.5 percent in October

Friday, 07 January 2022 20:47:47 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of oil country tubular goods (OCTG) totaled 14,010 mt in October 2021, up 39.5 percent from September and up 19.2 percent from October 2020 levels. By value, OCTG exports totaled $35.4 million in October, compared to $21.4 million in the previous month and $21.5 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most OCTG to Canada in October with 9,266 mt, compared to 6,360 mt in September and 6,477 mt in October 2020. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US OCTG exports in October.


Tags: North America  imp/exp statistics  trading  tubular  pipe  USA  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

04 Jan

US structural pipe and tube exports up 0.9 percent in October
21 Dec

US mechanical tubing imports down 1.2 percent in October
14 Dec

US standard pipe imports down 23.2 percent in October
13 Dec

US line pipe imports down 32.2 percent in October
10 Dec

US OCTG imports down 32.1 percent in October