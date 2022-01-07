US OCTG exports up 39.5 percent in October

Friday, 07 January 2022 20:47:47 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of oil country tubular goods (OCTG) totaled 14,010 mt in October 2021, up 39.5 percent from September and up 19.2 percent from October 2020 levels. By value, OCTG exports totaled $35.4 million in October, compared to $21.4 million in the previous month and $21.5 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most OCTG to Canada in October with 9,266 mt, compared to 6,360 mt in September and 6,477 mt in October 2020. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US OCTG exports in October.