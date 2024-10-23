 |  Login 
US OCTG exports up 36 percent in August from July

Wednesday, 23 October 2024 22:16:06 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of oil country tubular goods (OCTG) totaled 20,036 mt in August this year, up 36 percent from July and up 42.3 percent from August last year. By value, OCTG exports totaled $41.1 million in August, compared to $32.1 million in the previous month and $31.9 million in the same month last year.

The US shipped the most OCTG to Canada in August with 16,744 mt, compared to 13,476 mt in July and 11,014 mt in August last year. The other top destination was Mexico, with 1,490 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 or more) for US OCTG in August.


