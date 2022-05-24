US OCTG exports up 28.6 percent in March

Tuesday, 24 May 2022 20:00:57 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of oil country tubular goods (OCTG) totaled 21,936 mt in March 2022, up 28.6 percent from February and up 43.7 percent from March 2021. By value, OCTG exports totaled $47.3 million in March, compared to $41.9 million in the previous month and $30.5 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most OCTG to Canada in March with 16,495 mt, compared to 12,201 mt in February and 10,788 mt in March 2021. Other top destinations included Mexico, with 1,028 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US OCTG exports in March.