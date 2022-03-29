﻿
US OCTG exports up 20.5 percent in January

Tuesday, 29 March 2022 19:26:13 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of oil country tubular goods (OCTG) totaled 14,543 mt in January 2022, up 20.5 percent from December and up 70.5 percent from January 2021. By value, OCTG exports totaled $37.4 million in January, compared to $31.1 million in the previous month and $18.4 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most OCTG to Canada in January with 6,999 mt, compared to 6,253 mt in December and 4,619 mt in January 2021. Other top destinations included Guyana, with 2,483 mt; and Mexico, with 1,557 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US OCTG exports in January.


