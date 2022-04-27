US OCTG exports up 17.3 percent in February

Wednesday, 27 April 2022 19:19:28 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of oil country tubular goods (OCTG) totaled 17,053 mt in February 2022, up 17.3 percent from January and up 79.9 percent from February 2021. By value, OCTG exports totaled $41.9 million in February, compared to $37.4 million in the previous month and $16.3 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most OCTG to Canada in February with 12,201 mt, compared to 6,999 mt in January and 6,905 mt in February 2021. Other top destinations included Mexico, with 1,556 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US OCTG exports in February.