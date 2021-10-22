US OCTG exports up 16.5 percent in August

Friday, 22 October 2021 22:05:59 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of oil country tubular goods (OCTG) totaled 12,288 mt in August 2021, up 16.5 percent from July and up 52.2 percent from August 2020 levels. By value, OCTG exports totaled $30.9 million in August, compared to $23.9 million in the previous month and $22.0 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most OCTG to Canada in August with 7,101 mt, compared to 7,231 mt in July and 1,539 mt in August 2020. Other top destinations included Guyana, with 2,456 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US OCTG exports in August.