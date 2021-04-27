US OCTG exports up 11.2 percent in February

Tuesday, 27 April 2021 19:49:01 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of oil country tubular goods (OCTG) totaled 8,645 mt in February 2021, up 11.2 percent from January but down 47.7 percent from February 2020 levels. By value, OCTG exports totaled $16.3 million in February, compared to $18.4 million in the previous month and $39.6 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most OCTG to Canada in February with 6,905 mt, compared to 4,619 mt in January and 10,736 mt in February 2020. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US OCTG exports in February.