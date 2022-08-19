US OCTG exports up 1.1 percent in June

Friday, 19 August 2022 23:33:34 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of oil country tubular goods (OCTG) totaled 19,142 mt in June 2022, up 1.1 percent from May and up 61.9 percent from June 2021. By value, OCTG exports totaled $43.9 million in June, compared to $38.2 million in the previous month and $24.7 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most OCTG to Canada in June with 13,681 mt, compared to 14,194 mt in May and 7,848 mt in June 2021. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US OCTG exports in June.