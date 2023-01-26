﻿
US OCTG exports down 7.8 percent in November

Thursday, 26 January 2023 01:03:12 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of oil country tubular goods (OCTG) totaled 19,023 mt in November 2022, down 7.8 percent from October but up 40.3 percent from November 2021. By value, OCTG exports totaled $42.5 million in November, compared to $39.3 million in the previous month and $37.5 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most OCTG to Canada in November with 12,468 mt, compared to 16,632 mt in October and 7,572 mt in November 2021. Other top destinations included Mexico, with 1,662 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US OCTG exports in November.


