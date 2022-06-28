US OCTG exports down 7.5 percent in April

Tuesday, 28 June 2022 18:47:03 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of oil country tubular goods (OCTG) totaled 20,287 mt in April 2022, down 7.5 percent from March but up 48.7 percent from April 2021. By value, OCTG exports totaled $47.6 million in April, compared to $47.4 million in the previous month and $23.2 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most OCTG to Canada in April with 13,755 mt, compared to 16,495 mt in March and 9,176 mt in April 2021. Other top destinations included Mexico, with 1,744 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US OCTG exports in April.