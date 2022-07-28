﻿
English
US OCTG exports down 6.6 percent in May

Thursday, 28 July 2022 18:26:39 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of oil country tubular goods (OCTG) totaled 18,939 mt in May 2022, down 6.6 percent from April but up 55.3 percent from May 2021. By value, OCTG exports totaled $38.2 million in May, compared to $47.6 million in the previous month and $28.9 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most OCTG to Canada in May with 14,194 mt, compared to 8,411 mt in April and 4,993 mt in May 2021. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US OCTG exports in May.


Tags: Pipe Tubular US North America Trading Imp/exp Statistics 

