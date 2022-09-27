﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US OCTG exports down 3.5 percent in July

Tuesday, 27 September 2022 20:57:33 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of oil country tubular goods (OCTG) totaled 18,468 mt in July 2022, down 3.5 percent from June but up 75.1 percent from July 2021. By value, OCTG exports totaled $42.6 million in July, compared to $43.9 million in the previous month and $23.9 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most OCTG to Canada in July with 12,704 mt, compared to 13,681 mt in June and 7,101 mt in July 2021. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US OCTG exports in July.


Tags: Pipe Tubular US North America Trading 

Similar articles

Saudi Steel Pipe Co. and Aramco sign another pipe supply contract

27 Sep | Steel News

Corinth Pipeworks to supply pipes to Fenix natural gas pipeline in Argentina

27 Sep | Steel News

NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices up 0.2 percent in mid-September

26 Sep | Steel News

US and Canadian rig counts see minor upticks

23 Sep | Steel News

US structural pipe and tube exports down 2.8 percent in July

23 Sep | Steel News

Turkish hollow section prices remain stable, but negative bias still seen

23 Sep | Tube and Pipe

Local Chinese steel pipe prices mostly move down slightly

23 Sep | Tube and Pipe

Japanese crude steel output up 0.2 percent in August from July

22 Sep | Steel News

Chinese steel pipe export offer prices remain stable

21 Sep | Tube and Pipe

Zekelman to start construction on new steel tube galvanizing plant in December

20 Sep | Steel News