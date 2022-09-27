US OCTG exports down 3.5 percent in July

Tuesday, 27 September 2022 20:57:33 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of oil country tubular goods (OCTG) totaled 18,468 mt in July 2022, down 3.5 percent from June but up 75.1 percent from July 2021. By value, OCTG exports totaled $42.6 million in July, compared to $43.9 million in the previous month and $23.9 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most OCTG to Canada in July with 12,704 mt, compared to 13,681 mt in June and 7,101 mt in July 2021. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US OCTG exports in July.