﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US OCTG exports down 3.2 percent in November

Wednesday, 26 January 2022 21:26:57 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of oil country tubular goods (OCTG) totaled 13,564 mt in November 2021, down 3.2 percent from October but up 17.5 percent from November 2020 levels. By value, OCTG exports totaled $37.5 million in November, compared to $35.4 million in the previous month and $31.8 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most OCTG to Canada in November with 7,573 mt, compared to 9,266 mt in October and 7,243 mt in November 2020. Other top destinations included Mexico, with 1,824 mt; and Guyana, with 1,792 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US OCTG exports in November.


Tags: USA  pipe  tubular  imp/exp statistics  trading  North America  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

21 Jan

US structural pipe and tube exports down 26.8 percent in November
17 Jan

US standard pipe imports up 8.9 percent in November
13 Jan

US OCTG imports up 26.8 percent in November
07 Jan

US OCTG exports up 39.5 percent in October
04 Jan

US structural pipe and tube exports up 0.9 percent in October