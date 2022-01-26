US OCTG exports down 3.2 percent in November

Wednesday, 26 January 2022 21:26:57 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of oil country tubular goods (OCTG) totaled 13,564 mt in November 2021, down 3.2 percent from October but up 17.5 percent from November 2020 levels. By value, OCTG exports totaled $37.5 million in November, compared to $35.4 million in the previous month and $31.8 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most OCTG to Canada in November with 7,573 mt, compared to 9,266 mt in October and 7,243 mt in November 2020. Other top destinations included Mexico, with 1,824 mt; and Guyana, with 1,792 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US OCTG exports in November.