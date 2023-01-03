﻿
US OCTG exports down 2.8 percent in October

Tuesday, 03 January 2023 22:23:15 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of oil country tubular goods (OCTG) totaled 20,582 mt in October 2022, down 2.8 percent from September but up 46.9 percent from October 2021. By value, OCTG exports totaled $39.3 million in October, compared to $48.0 million in the previous month and $35.4 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most OCTG to Canada in October with 16,631 mt, compared to 16,878 mt in September and 9,266 mt in October 2021. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US OCTG exports in October.


