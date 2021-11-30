US OCTG exports down 18.3 percent in September

Tuesday, 30 November 2021 21:25:32 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of oil country tubular goods (OCTG) totaled 10,042 mt in September 2021, down 18.3 percent from August but up 24.4 percent from September 2020 levels. By value, OCTG exports totaled $21.4 million in September, compared to $30.9 million in the previous month and $12.5 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most OCTG to Canada in September with 6,360 mt, compared to 7,101 mt in August and 3,779 mt in September 2020. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US OCTG exports in September.