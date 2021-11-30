﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US OCTG exports down 18.3 percent in September

Tuesday, 30 November 2021 21:25:32 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of oil country tubular goods (OCTG) totaled 10,042 mt in September 2021, down 18.3 percent from August but up 24.4 percent from September 2020 levels. By value, OCTG exports totaled $21.4 million in September, compared to $30.9 million in the previous month and $12.5 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most OCTG to Canada in September with 6,360 mt, compared to 7,101 mt in August and 3,779 mt in September 2020. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US OCTG exports in September.


Tags: North America  trading  pipe  tubular  USA  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

19 Nov

US structural pipe and tube imports down 17.1 percent in September
12 Nov

US and Canadian rig counts see week-on-week gains
11 Nov

US standard pipe imports up 18.2 percent in September
10 Nov

US line pipe imports up 179.1 percent in September
09 Nov

US OCTG imports up 105.6 percent in September